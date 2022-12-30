FHN Today: Carolina Hurricanes Warning Out For Florida Panthers

It was nice for the Florida Panthers to feel good about themselves on Thursday night.

But they did not have much time to enjoy their 7-2 pounding of the Montreal Canadiens as the Panthers had an 11 p.m. flight to catch to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Florida was able to smoke a below-average Montreal squad to snap a three-game losing streak thanks in large part to Sasha Barkov’s first-period hat trick.

Only Friday night brings a much different challenge.

”We played exactly how we wanted,’’ Barkov said in a quick postgame Thursday. “Now we have to keep playing that way, keep building. Tomorrow is going to be a tough game as well and we have to think about that and bring the same energy we did today. Tomorrow is a new challenge. Carolina has been really good.”

The Hurricanes are steamrolling folks these days, bringing a nine-game winning streak into tonight’s game.

Carolina has also won 13 of its past 14 — and have not played since beating the Chicago Tanks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Florida has yet to win three games in a row this entire season.

They need to get on a roll soon — and they know it.

It was Sasha Barkov Night for the Panthers on Thursday night as their captain was back after missing three games following Nico Hischier whacking his knee on Dec. 17.

Barkov ended up with the quickest hat trick in franchise history and also set the franchise record for most power play goals by surpassing Scott Mellanby.

The Panthers needed to feel good about themselves after what had been a disastrous December and the Canadiens definitely helped with that.

— The Panthers had a lot of their key players back for the Canadiens on Thursday.

— Anton Levtchi made his NHL debut on Thursday and looked pretty good out there.

