Brandon Montour Huge Part of Florida Panthers Culture

FORT LAUDERDALE — When practice ends and the doors to the Florida Panthers’ locker room open, you can count on Brandon Montour to be waiting.

And, odds are, he is going to be laughing about something.

It could be a joke he just told, something that happened at practice, or the style of shoes a media member decided to wear that morning.

“He’s always got a smile on his face in the morning,” Josh Mahura said. “He is always in a mood where maybe everyone is having a quiet day. Then, all of a sudden, you hear him laughing or talking from a different room.

“I think it’s important to have that aspect, and I think he just brings it out of everyone and kind of lifts everyone up in that sense.”

Many on the team call him the king of the team’s comedy club, but he jokingly disagrees.

“I mean, I’m second. Mahura takes the reins on that, too,” Montour told Florida Hockey Now, with Mahura eavesdropping from the next stall.

“But guys don’t really laugh at his jokes. He understands.”