Charlie McAvoy Leading the Charge for Boston Bruins

While Matthew Tkachuk may be the poster boy for the physicality of the Florida Panthers first-round playoff series, it has been Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy who has been delivering the hits.

Coming into Tuesday’s action, his 25 hits were tied with former Florida (and Boston) forward Noel Acciari as most in the playoffs thus far. Radko Gudas is tied for 22nd among playoff combatants with 17.

In talking with Boston Hockey Now on Tuesday, McAvoy says his hits — the biggest coming against Tkachuk and Anton Lundell — were not to dole out retribution.

“I kind of just like to play that way. I don’t look at it as a retaliation-type of thing,’’ McAvoy said.

“It’s just how I play at this point. It’s just the playoffs in general. It’s more emotion, it’s more energy…the stakes are high. It makes it more fun, the physicality of the game, the momentum swings, all of that.”

It is not surprising that McAvoy’s style of play has been well received among his teammates.

“He’s shown that he’s taking the steps to be one of the best defensemen in the league,” Brad Marchand told BHN. “I think that’s the one thing that separates him from other skill defensemen: He plays a very physical game and he can be a predator out there. He’s one of those guys where you need to know where he is and can be extremely hard to play against.

“I was even saying to him [after Game 3] that I don’t think guys realize how difficult he is to play against and how strong he is to battle. The way he can throw guys on his back and break pucks out, it’s fun to watch. Those are defensemen that are really hard to play against. Guys that can skate and see the ice really well, but are extremely physical.

“You need to know where he is. He’s the type of defenseman in the playoffs that can lead your group and he’s done a great job thus far.”

The Panthers are down to their last game as another loss will mark the end of their season.

They can talk all they want about “leaving everything on the ice” but those who do not will be noticed. We’ll find a lot about the Panthers tonight in Boston.

The New York Islanders kept their season alive by winning Game 5 in Raleigh as Ilya Sorokin holds off a hard push from Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes.

The series now heads back to UBS Arena for Game 6.

