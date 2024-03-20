FHN Film Room
FHN Film Room: What’s Wrong With the Florida Panthers?
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the past three games, the Florida Panthers have strayed from their staunch style of play.
After nearly two months without giving up four or more goals, the Panthers have trailed by three (or four) goals in their past three games.
Coach Paul Maurice said the onus has been on the forwards, not the defenseman, as the reason for the lapses.
“We were playing on the outside and trying to score goals when we shouldn’t have been,” Maurice said. “The key to our game is our reaction on the change of possession, which I think is elite. And we haven’t been.
