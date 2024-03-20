Connect with us

FHN Film Room: What’s Wrong With the Florida Panthers?

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday was their second straight. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the past three games, the Florida Panthers have strayed from their staunch style of play.

After nearly two months without giving up four or more goals, the Panthers have trailed by three (or four) goals in their past three games.

Coach Paul Maurice said the onus has been on the forwards, not the defenseman, as the reason for the lapses. 

“We were playing on the outside and trying to score goals when we shouldn’t have been,” Maurice said. “The key to our game is our reaction on the change of possession, which I think is elite. And we haven’t been.

