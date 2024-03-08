FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: NHL Trade Deadline Edition

The clock is ticking on another NHL Trade Deadline and the Florida Panthers have already been busy.

On Wednesday, the team acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators in a lopsided deal.

We shall see what the rest of today brings.

Another batch of great questions from you, our loyal FHN readers. Definitely appreciate all the engagement.

Most of today’s Mailbag surrounds the Trade Deadline.

We will get to a regular Panthers Mailbag in the next couple of weeks.

As for now, here … we … go!

What about Pat Maroon of Wild? Plays a tough game and wouldn’t cost much. Played a tough game for the lightning a few years ago. — Scott W

Yeah, I’m going to say no to that one.