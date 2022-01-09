WATCH — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Big night for The Duke (but not Duke)

The Florida Panthers pulled out an impressive overtime win Saturday night as Anthony Duclair scored with 1:07 left in overtime to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Down the road in Durham, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team beat No. 2 Duke at around the same time.

Nice night for the South Florida Duke — and not so much for Coach K’s bunch.

Florida, obviously, had been searching for a road win for some time and Saturday’s was a good one.

Again, the Panthers took advantage of a team’s minor league goalie (not as bad as they treated Tampa Bay’s but still) although Alex Lyon played very well considering the situation.

Florida threw everything it had at him and he stood up to the challenge.

Taking on Duclair and Jonathan Huberdeau in overtime, however, is probably asking too much.

We talk about all of that on tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame — with reaction from Duclair, Carter Verhaeghe and Andrew Brunette coming soon.