WATCH: Panthers Postgame w/ Lomberg, Huby, Barky, G & Bruno

The Florida Panthers earned their biggest win in a long, long time as they finally won a playoff series by beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

The Panthers win the series 4-2 and will now wait for the winner of Saturday’s Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida won in OT on another big goal from Carter Verhaeghe — who had the game-winning goal in each of the past three playoff games.

Amazing.

Hear from some Panthers — Ryan Lomberg, Sasha Barkov, Claude Giroux, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Brunette — on the FHN YouTube page or just click below.

The FHN Panthers Postgame was Live but is now below.

Enjoy the videos.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. MAPLE LEAFS or LIGHTNING

Game 1: TBA

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: National TV TBA (ESPN or TNT/TBS)

National TV TBA (ESPN or TNT/TBS) Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS

ROUND 1

FLORIDA WINS SERIES 4-2