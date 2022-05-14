Connect with us

WATCH: Panthers Postgame w/ Lomberg, Huby, Barky, G & Bruno

1 hour ago

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers earned their biggest win in a long, long time as they finally won a playoff series by beating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

The Panthers win the series 4-2 and will now wait for the winner of Saturday’s Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida won in OT on another big goal from Carter Verhaeghe — who had the game-winning goal in each of the past three playoff games.

Amazing.

Hear from some Panthers — Ryan Lomberg, Sasha Barkov, Claude Giroux, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Brunette — on the FHN YouTube page or just click below.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS 

PANTHERS V. MAPLE LEAFS or LIGHTNING

  • Game 1: TBA
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise   
  • TV/Streaming: National TV TBA (ESPN or TNT/TBS)
  • Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM 
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS

ROUND 1

FLORIDA WINS SERIES 4-2

