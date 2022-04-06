Connect with us

FHN+

Cardiac or Comeback Cats? Florida Panthers rally again, stun Maple Leafs

Published

9 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Jonathan Huberdeau, right, celebrates with MacKenzie Weegar (and Sasha Barkov) after scoring in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 7-6 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in Sunrise. — AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

SUNRISE — When it comes to the Florida Panthers, you honestly cannot count them out of any game.

As much fun as Florida’s 7-6 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs was Tuesday night — after all, the Panthers were down four goals midway through the second period, there was some cold water thrown upon the comeback.

Coach Andrew Brunette certainly did not enjoy it as much as fans inside FLA Live Arena did.

Get FHN+ today!

You want to call them the ‘Comeback Cats,’ fine.

Brunette seemed to have at least a mild case of heartburn following his team’s second four-goal comeback in the past four days.

“It’s a little worrisome as much as it was impressive,” Brunette said.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.