Cardiac or Comeback Cats? Florida Panthers rally again, stun Maple Leafs

SUNRISE — When it comes to the Florida Panthers, you honestly cannot count them out of any game.

As much fun as Florida’s 7-6 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs was Tuesday night — after all, the Panthers were down four goals midway through the second period, there was some cold water thrown upon the comeback.

Coach Andrew Brunette certainly did not enjoy it as much as fans inside FLA Live Arena did.

You want to call them the ‘Comeback Cats,’ fine.

Brunette seemed to have at least a mild case of heartburn following his team’s second four-goal comeback in the past four days.

“It’s a little worrisome as much as it was impressive,” Brunette said.