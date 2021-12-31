Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Cats Light up Bolts

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves after Thursday night’s thrashing of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers ended up beating Tampa Bay 9-3 and, yeah, the Lightning was without its top player … so what.

Florida can feel good about this one.

Was it a fair fight?

Probably not. Tampa Bay’s two minor league goalies were outclassed to say the least.

But the Panthers were out there having fun again, and there is something to be said for that.

Florida closed out 2021 in high fashion Thursday and open 2022 on Saturday afternoon with a distinct possibility Sam Montembeault will be manning the nets for the Canadiens.

That should be fun.

Happy New Year everyone!

Thank you, sincerely, for all of the support you have given us here at Florida Hockey Now in our first full year of Panthers coverage.

More and more and more is coming in 2022.

You betcha!