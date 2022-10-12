Florida Panthers Add AutoNation to Jersey

The Florida Panthers are the latest team to include advertising on their jerseys, signing South Florida based auto magnate AutoNation to a three-year deal.

AutoNation, which was founded by original Panthers owner H. Wayne Huizenga, will have their patch on road jerseys starting Thursday on Long Island.

The team is currently working on landing home jersey sponsors as well as a new naming rights partner for FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Amerant Bank has sponsored Florida’s helmets this season.

Sports Business Journal was first to report the patch deal.