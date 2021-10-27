Panthers, Bruins to honor Jimmy Hayes Saturday in Boston

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers will jointly honor the memory of Jimmy Hayes with a moment of silence as both teams will wear special warm-up jerseys at their game Saturday night in Boston.

The two teams meet in Sunrise on Wednesday night before playing again at the TD Garden over the weekend.

Hayes, who was traded from the Panthers to Bruins in 2015, was found dead in his Massachusetts home in August.

Hayes was 31.

The warm-up jerseys will feature one of Hayes’ nicknames — ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’ — on the back.

Both teams will then make the jerseys available for auction through their foundations.

The money raised from the sales of the jerseys will benefit a charity “to be determined by the Hayes family, Bruins and Panthers.”

Fans interested in bidding on the jerseys can do so at the following links:

Hayes, a native of Dorchester, Mass., appeared in 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-13), Panthers (2013-15), Bruins (2015-17) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18).

He also helped Boston College win a national championship in 2010.

