Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers D Kulikov to Have Disciplinary Hearing Monday
Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will have a hearing Monday for his illegal hit to the head of Tampa Bay’s Conor Sheary, NHL Player Safety announced.
Kulikov’s hit near the goal cage came just moments before a loose puck ended up on Josh Mahura’s stick.
Mahura scored, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1 at 3:38 of the second period.
Only after the officials gathered, it was announced that Kulikov was being hit with a 5-minute penalty for the hit on Sheary.
After video review, Kulikov’s penalty stood and he was assessed a 5-minute match penalty which ended his game.
Mahura’s goal was taken off the board, and the Lightning eventually got a second goal from Steven Stamkos to take a 4-0 lead.
Florida scored twice to close the second period, made it a 4-3 game with 3:52 left on Sam Reinhart’s second goal of the game but eventually lost 5-3.
Kulikov was last suspended during the 2014-15 season in his first tour with the Panthers, getting four games for a hit on Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars which resulted in a knee injury.
“Kulikov bent severely at the waist and throws his body at Seguin’s knees, flipping Seguin and causing a significant knee injury,’’ said Patrick Burke, a player safety director at the time.
Kulikov went in for a hip check on Seguin as the Dallas forward crossed into the Florida zone.
ON DECK
NASHVILLE PREDATORS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Streaming ONLY: ESPN+, Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Nashville: Panthers 4, Predators 1 (Jan. 22). At Florida: Thursday.
- Last Season: Nashville won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 22-14-6, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday, March 23 at New York Rangers, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Thats not a major, the guy spun into him, the puck is right there, he tucks his arm into his body, he doesnt “chicken wing” him, he doesn’t leave his feet, he doesn’t lower his level, he drives theouh the check. Total BS to take the goal. What is supposed to do there? The guy started falling just before contact, putting his own head in harms way, just a BS call.