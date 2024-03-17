Florida Panthers D Kulikov to Have Disciplinary Hearing Monday

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will have a hearing Monday for his illegal hit to the head of Tampa Bay’s Conor Sheary, NHL Player Safety announced.

Kulikov’s hit near the goal cage came just moments before a loose puck ended up on Josh Mahura’s stick.

Mahura scored, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1 at 3:38 of the second period.

Only after the officials gathered, it was announced that Kulikov was being hit with a 5-minute penalty for the hit on Sheary.

After video review, Kulikov’s penalty stood and he was assessed a 5-minute match penalty which ended his game.

Mahura’s goal was taken off the board, and the Lightning eventually got a second goal from Steven Stamkos to take a 4-0 lead.

Florida scored twice to close the second period, made it a 4-3 game with 3:52 left on Sam Reinhart’s second goal of the game but eventually lost 5-3.

Kulikov was last suspended during the 2014-15 season in his first tour with the Panthers, getting four games for a hit on Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars which resulted in a knee injury.

“Kulikov bent severely at the waist and throws his body at Seguin’s knees, flipping Seguin and causing a significant knee injury,’’ said Patrick Burke, a player safety director at the time.

Kulikov went in for a hip check on Seguin as the Dallas forward crossed into the Florida zone.

