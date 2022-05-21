The Florida Panthers can get back in this series. Here’s how

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers may have lost the first two games of their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They cannot get them both back in Game 3.

To get back in this series, one the Lightning are now in complete control of as it heads to Tampa, the Panthers can only worry about the game in front of them.

”Just win one,” coach Andrew Brunette said. “That’s the mindset. All you can worry about is one game. It’s a great opportunity to go on the road, maybe relax a little bit and play hockey.”

One thing the Panthers have to do is put the gut-wrenching Game 2 loss in their rearview.

As Sergei Bobrovsky said not long after the Lightning won in the final seconds on Thursday was that his team “can make a difference in the future, not in the past.”

What is done is done. Can’t be fixed.

The Panthers have done a lot right in this series but, obviously, a lot wrong as well.

A short memory will be key moving forward.

“It is what it is right now,” Bobrovsky said. “We have to reset, refocus, regroup and get ready for the next game. We have to stay together, stay composed. Get ready for the next game. …

“This is a good challenge for us. The whole year we have been fighting. We have found a way to come back in games, from adversities. This is another test for us.”