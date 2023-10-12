Connect with us

#AskFHN Mailbag

FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Patrick Kane, Denisenko & More

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers gather at center ice of the IceDen in Coral Springs on Tuesday morning. They open the 2023-24 NHL season tonight against the host Minnesota Wild. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

A new Florida Panthers season is upon us as they return to the ice tonight in St. Paul when they take on the host Minnesota Wild.

What better way to kick things off than with a new FHN Mailbag?

As always, you questions were on point.

Lots of great topics today from the Grigori Denisenko situation to the possibility Patrick Kane comes south to when will the Panthers finally get a third jersey.

Get FHN+ today!

OK, that last one comes up in every Mailbag.

But now, there’s a twist!

What are the odds of getting Patrick Kane? How do you fit him under the camp is he’s ready to be available around the same time as Montour and Ekblad? — Luis

I think any talk of where Kane will end up is a ways away.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta