Florida Panthers going young in Wednesday preseason game at Dallas

Joel Quenneville said that players fighting to make his roster would get their chance to shine in the Florida Panthers preseason game Wednesday against the host Dallas Stars.

No doubt.

Of the 21 players who the Panthers had on their game roster, only a handful — Markus Nutivaara, Kevin Connauton, Mason Marchment and Owen Tippett among them — have played in more than 30 NHL games.

Yes, this is a good opportunity for some of Florida’s younger players.

Chris Gibson, who signed with the Panthers after spending last season with Tampa Bay, will get the start in net. Sam Montembeault is expected to see action as well.

”I want to see the guys work with a little bit of a purpose and a little bit of structure,” Quenneville said. “I like what I have been seeing; we don’t have too many new guys and it seems they know where to go.”

Some of the players battling for a roster spot who will get a chance to play tonight including Matt Kiersted, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Serron Noel and Noah Juulsen.

Florida will play host to the Stars on Friday night in Sunrise and the expectation is for the Panthers to play more of a veteran roster.

— Bally Sports Florida announced it would broadcast the Panthers’ 74 games that were not picked up by ESPN+.

Wednesday’s game will be shown on the ESPN streaming service and will featured the Stars broadcast.

PANTHERS ON DECK

PRESEASON: FLORIDA (2-0) AT DALLAS (0-0-1)