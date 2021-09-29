Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers going young in Wednesday preseason game at Dallas

Published

13 hours ago

on

Panthers dallas preseason
The Florida Panthers will visit AmericanAirlines Center in Dallas for a preseason game against the Stars on Wednesday night. // @GeorgeRichards

Joel Quenneville said that players fighting to make his roster would get their chance to shine in the Florida Panthers preseason game Wednesday against the host Dallas Stars.

No doubt.

Of the 21 players who the Panthers had on their game roster, only a handful — Markus Nutivaara, Kevin Connauton, Mason Marchment and Owen Tippett among them — have played in more than 30 NHL games.

Yes, this is a good opportunity for some of Florida’s younger players.

Get FHN+ today!

Chris Gibson, who signed with the Panthers after spending last season with Tampa Bay, will get the start in net. Sam Montembeault is expected to see action as well.

”I want to see the guys work with a little bit of a purpose and a little bit of structure,” Quenneville said. “I like what I have been seeing; we don’t have too many new guys and it seems they know where to go.”

Some of the players battling for a roster spot who will get a chance to play tonight including Matt Kiersted, Grigori Denisenko, Chase Priskie, Serron Noel and Noah Juulsen.

Florida will play host to the Stars on Friday night in Sunrise and the expectation is for the Panthers to play more of a veteran roster.

— Bally Sports Florida announced it would broadcast the Panthers’ 74 games that were not picked up by ESPN+.

Wednesday’s game will be shown on the ESPN streaming service and will featured the Stars broadcast.

Panthers dallas preseason

PANTHERS ON DECK

PRESEASON: FLORIDA (2-0) AT DALLAS (0-0-1)

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.