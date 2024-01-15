Florida Panthers Look to Start a New Streak Against Ducks

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers look to get back into the win column after their nine-game winning streak was snapped against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Even with their next game being against the struggling Anaheim Ducks, they do not want to take it lightly.

Florida will try and come off the loss playing the same style of game that helped carry them through the streak.

“It’s a tough league,” Gus Forsling said. “But if we play that way every night, we are always giving ourselves a chance to win.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice was not upset with his team’s effort in the loss to New Jersey.

While Florida’s style of play did not stray too far from its form during the streak, a 36-save outing from goaltender Nico Daws stifled the offense enough for the Devils to eek out a win.

“If we are going to lose a game, I want to lose like the way we did,” Maurice said.

“The other guys’ goalie was really, really good and we didn’t play a casual game. It wasn’t easy or smooth, but it was absolutely not casual. That’s what you’ll need.”

GAME NOTES

Dmitry Kulikov will not play after missing practice on Sunday; Maurice said Kulikov was “stiff and sore” from a hit which sent him into the boards early in Saturday’s game.

Radko Gudas is Back in South Florida

Kulikov played 13:49 on Saturday.

Josh Mahura will play in his first game since last month as he faces his former team.

The starting goalies: Anthony Stolarz goes for Florida while John Gibson goes for the Ducks.

The big news of the day is the return of Anaheim center Leo Carlsson.

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has been out since MacKenzie Weegar fell on his right knee in a game on Dec. 21.

ON DECK

ANAHEIM DUCKS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-400); Puck line (-2.5, +115); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-115)

Money Line (-400); Puck line (-2.5, +115); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-115) This Season — At Anaheim: Panthers 2, Ducks 1 (Nov. 17) . At Florida: Monday.

Monday. Last Season: Florida won 2-0



All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 22-14-2, 3 ties

Florida leads 22-14-2, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (27-12-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 94 Ryan Lomberg

67 Will Lockwood//82 Kevin Stenlund // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 28 Josh Mahura

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Dmitry Kulikov (game-time decision)

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-27-1) LINES

17 Alex Killorn // 91 Leo Carlsson // 19 Troy Terry

14 Adam Henrique // 23 Mason McTavish // 16 Ryan Strome

77 Frank Vatrano // 21 Isaac Lundestrom // 26 Brock McGinn

44 Ross Johnston // 39 Sam Carrick // 33 Jakob Silfverberg

60 Jackson LaCombe // 7 Radko Gudas

28 Gustav Lindstrom // 46 Ilya Lybushkin

36 John Gibson

1 Lukas Dostal