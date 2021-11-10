Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Devils do damage

The Florida Panthers did not have a lot of fun in the Big Apple this week as they not only lost in regulation for the first time but now have lost two consecutive games after getting rolled by the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils scored twice on the power play and worked the Panthers over good in what ended up being a 7-3 win.

We could say the game was a lot closer than the score, and I guess it was, but not by all that much.

The Panthers found themselves down a goal both going into the second and third periods.

In the second, they responded. In the third, well, not so much.

The good news for Florida was that Sasha Barkov kept his scoring streak going as he passed Olli Jokinen for the franchise goal-scoring lead.

Aside from that, not much good going on in Pantherland.

Here is our latest rendition of the FHN Panthers Postgame — hope you enjoy it!

And, here is Barkov talking about his record and the loss to the Devils.

Finally, coach Andrew Brunette talks about the loss to the Devils.