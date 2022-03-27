Canadian Bonding: Florida Panthers get acquainted with their new friends

The Florida Panthers did not have a lot of time to integrate the new guys into their lineup before they headed on the road for their three-game Canadian road trip.

Claude Giroux and Robert Hagg joined the team on Monday and had two days of practice each before the team departed for Montreal.

Ben Chiarot, who was dealing with visa issues, did not even have that.

He remained in Montreal and was waiting for the Panthers as he continued to work on his own at the Canadiens’ practice facility.

A road trip was a great way to get to know one another.

Chiarot, Giroux and Hagg each picked up points in the Panthers’ road trip-opening win over the Habs and then it was right on the train to Ottawa after a practice on Monday morning.

“The road is very bonding for teams and we did a couple of unique things on the train ride,’’ coach Andrew Brunette said.