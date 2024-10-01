Florida Panthers Open New Season in a Week. How They May Look

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will open their Stanley Cup defense in one week when the Boston Bruins come to town in what could be the most contentious Opening Night in franchise history.

It certainly will be the most celebrated with the Panthers unveiling not one, not two, but three new banners at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Stanley Cup Champions flag is the one everyone wants to see — and one the Bruins will be glancing at throughout the night.

The question is not will the Panthers have themselves some fun on Tuesday night.

Win or lose, they will.

What we do not know just yet is which Florida Panthers will be on the Opening Night roster.

Florida will be without fourth-line center Tomas Nosek after he was injured during the opening preseason game after going hard into the end boards.

Coach Paul Maurice said he was a “long way” from returning to skating.

So, that is one roster spot which is open.

How many more do the Panthers have?