Florida Panthers Return the Favor, Fire Up Miami Dolphins Crowd

Perhaps lost in all the pregame drama involving Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive lineman Calais Campbell was the presence of some Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Sunday’s season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

During Florida’s past two playoff runs, a number of Dolphins have been invited to Sunrise to get the crowd going by banging a drum during their pregame ceremonies.

Sunday, the Dolphins returned the favor and had four members of the Panthers hype up the crowd before Miami’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Carter Verhaeghe, and general manager Bill Zito were introduced in the end zone where they led the crowd in a ‘Let’s Go Dolphins!’ chant with mascot T.D. waving a custom Panthers ‘Go Cats Go’ jersey.

Verhaeghe was given the honor of hitting the plunger to set off the smoke and get the 2024 NFL season going in Miami.

Ekblad was rocking a ‘Bobbery’ t-shirt which was put on sale shortly after Sergei Bobrovsky’s amazing save on a Matt Dumba shot in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Verhaeghe, Mikkola, and Zito wore Stanley Cup champion t-shirts — with Zito breaking out his custom Nikes in Miami Dolphins colors.

During the past two playoffs, Miami coach Mike McDaniel, running back Raheem Mostert, and Hall of Famer Dan Marino have taken part in Florida pregame fun.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, former backup quarterback Mike White, and others have also taken a turn on the drum in the past.

Mostert, who has become a huge fan of the Panthers, was with the team during its celebration in Fort Lauderdale on June 30 and was invited by Verhaeghe to lift the Stanley Cup on stage.

The Panthers efforts did not help the Dolphins early as Jacksonville took a 14-0 lead — but Miami roared back and beat the Jaguars 20-17.

Miami moves on to play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night — perhaps former Sabres Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues will get the pregame call.

