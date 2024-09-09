Connect with us

2024 Stanley Cup Champions

Florida Panthers Return the Favor, Fire Up Miami Dolphins Crowd

Miami dolphins
Florida Panthers Niko Mikkola, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad, and general manager Bill Zito fire up the Hard Rock Stadium crowd before the Miami Dolphins opened their 2024 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. // Screenshot courtesy @FlaPanthers

Perhaps lost in all the pregame drama involving Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive lineman Calais Campbell was the presence of some Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Sunday’s season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

During Florida’s past two playoff runs, a number of Dolphins have been invited to Sunrise to get the crowd going by banging a drum during their pregame ceremonies.

Sunday, the Dolphins returned the favor and had four members of the Panthers hype up the crowd before Miami’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Carter Verhaeghe, and general manager Bill Zito were introduced in the end zone where they led the crowd in a ‘Let’s Go Dolphins!’ chant with mascot T.D. waving a custom Panthers ‘Go Cats Go’ jersey.

WWE Trolls Edmonton with Matthew Tkachuk Jersey

Verhaeghe was given the honor of hitting the plunger to set off the smoke and get the 2024 NFL season going in Miami.

Ekblad was rocking a ‘Bobbery’ t-shirt which was put on sale shortly after Sergei Bobrovsky’s amazing save on a Matt Dumba shot in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Verhaeghe, Mikkola, and Zito wore Stanley Cup champion t-shirts — with Zito breaking out his custom Nikes in Miami Dolphins colors.

Miami dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, quarterback Mike McDaniel, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa show off their Florida Panthers fandom. // Photos courtesy @FlaPanthers, AP

During the past two playoffs, Miami coach Mike McDaniel, running back Raheem Mostert, and Hall of Famer Dan Marino have taken part in Florida pregame fun.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, former backup quarterback Mike White, and others have also taken a turn on the drum in the past.

Mostert, who has become a huge fan of the Panthers, was with the team during its celebration in Fort Lauderdale on June 30 and was invited by Verhaeghe to lift the Stanley Cup on stage.

The Panthers efforts did not help the Dolphins early as Jacksonville took a 14-0 lead — but Miami roared back and beat the Jaguars 20-17.

Miami moves on to play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night — perhaps former Sabres Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues will get the pregame call.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
  • NHL Free Agency: Opened July 1
  • Nashville Predators Rookie Showcase: Sept. 13-16
  • Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Starts Sept. 19
  • Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
  • Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Bruins (ESPN)

