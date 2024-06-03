Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Video: Day 1 in Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back at the IcePlex on Monday morning although no one took the ice what with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final a few more days away.

Coach Paul Maurice even joked that, following Monday’s press session, he is out of material.

We doubt that.

The Panthers found out their opponent in the Cup Final on Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6.

Game 1 of the Final will be in Sunrise on Saturday night.

For The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

The Panthers will be back on the ice for practice on Tuesday.

On Monday, we spoke to a number of players — and Maurice — with those videos, as always, up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

They are also right here.

Maurice spoke on a variety of subjects, including what he thinks of the Oilers, as did Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, and Brandon Montour.

Check them all out right here.

Plenty more from FHN to come!

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 1