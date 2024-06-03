Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Video: Day 1 in Lauderdale

2024 Stanley Cup Final
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back at the IcePlex on Monday morning although no one took the ice what with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final a few more days away.
Coach Paul Maurice even joked that, following Monday’s press session, he is out of material.
We doubt that.
The Panthers found out their opponent in the Cup Final on Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6.
Game 1 of the Final will be in Sunrise on Saturday night.
The Panthers will be back on the ice for practice on Tuesday.
On Monday, we spoke to a number of players — and Maurice — with those videos, as always, up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
They are also right here.
Maurice spoke on a variety of subjects, including what he thinks of the Oilers, as did Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, and Brandon Montour.
Check them all out right here.
Plenty more from FHN to come!
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1:Edmonton at Florida, Saturday; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 10; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday June 13; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting