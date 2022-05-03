Connect with us

These Florida Panthers were born from quick trip to 2020 Toronto Bubble

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before the Florida Panthers played the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their 2020 NHL playoff qualifier. The Panthers did not stay very long. — Photo @SimmerPuck

CORAL SPRINGS — The begining of the most successful two regular seasons in Florida Panthers history started two years ago in Toronto.

Actually, it has not even been two years since the Panthers were unceremoniously dumped by the Islanders in a four-game qualifier.

Based on what the Panthers have done — and have become — it certainly feels longer than that.

”Forever, really,” coach Andrew Brunette said.

”I’ve almost forgotten about it, honestly,’’ said MacKenzie Weegar.

The Panthers you all know and love of today were born of that depressing, uninspired quick series against the Islanders.

They called it the postseason, but it was not the playoffs.

The Islanders went on to beat Washington in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoff bubble, but the Panthers quickly packed and flew home dejected and ready to make some serious changes.

And they did just that.

