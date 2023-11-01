Florida Panthers Temp Check: Hot Takes on Lundell, Bennett & More

A new season means another year of the Florida Panthers Temp Check!

For those new to FHN, the rules are simple: You send in your hot takes and I grade them on a scale of 1 to 100.

The higher the score, the hotter the take.

With the Panthers at 4-3-1 coming off Monday’s overtime loss in Boston, there is a lot to talk about.

Let’s jump in, shall we?

Lundell needs to make the next step. I wont say he’s regressed, but he certainly hasnt developed like we all thought he would after his promising rookie year. My fear is that his rookie season results were a product of the run and gun offense that we ran under Brunette. Lundell juat hasnt enjoyed the same success as he did during his rookie campaign. – Surveyjay

Heat Index: 47

I am a bit on the fence about this for a couple reasons.