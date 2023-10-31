Florida Panthers Temp Check: Send In Your Hot Takes

Happy Halloween! Florida Panthers Temperature Check is back at Florida Hockey Now for a second season.

With the Panthers coming off of a run to the Stanley Cup Final, the takes should (keyword: should) be tamer.

But the temperature is always hot in South Florida.

With the Panthers sitting at 4-3-1 to close the month of October, there should be a lot to talk about.

For those new here, to participate in the monthly temp check, all you have to do is comment on this article with your hottest Florida Panthers take.

Of course, takes regarding the NHL as a whole are also welcome.

I may or may not have time for hot takes regarding other fun things if time allows it.

You can also tag me on Twitter (or I guess X now) @ColbyDGuy with your hot take and the hashtag #FHNTempCheck.

I will look through the replies and Twitter tonight, so be sure to get your hot takes in before 7 p.m. tonight.

Yes, the 22-year-old beat writer is lame enough to not have Halloween plans.

Hopefully your takes aren’t as scary as whatever horror movie I end up watching tonight.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DETROIT RED WINGS