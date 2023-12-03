Florida Panthers Temp Check: Send in Your Hot Takes

It’s the beginning of the month, which means its about time for the Florida Panthers Temp Check to make its rounds.

As is tradition around here at Florida Hockey Now…

With the Panthers off to a 14-8-2 start, there is not a whole lot to complain about in Sunrise.

Florida is second in the Atlantic Division despite missing Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour for a large portion of the season.

For the Best Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

They certainly look like a contender.

With that being said, FHN is looking for your hot takes surrounding the red-hot Cats.

For those new here, the temp check is pretty simple.

Readers send in their takes via Twitter (tweeting at me, @ColbyDGuy with #FHNTempCheck) or through the replies of this article.

I will respond with my opinion on your takes in an article on FHN and grade that take on a scale of 1 to 100.

The higher the number, the hotter the take.

Hot takes can be about the Panthers, the NHL at large, or anything else, if time allows for it.

Submissions are due on Monday night at 7 p.m. with the follow-up story coming out on Tuesday.

Looking forward to seeing your takes…

ON DECK

NEW YORK ISLANDERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS