The FHN Morning Skate: Florida Panthers back home in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers have not been home in so long, Carter Verhaeghe forgot about the team’s previous game at FLA Live Arena.

It was a rousing 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. He recalled it fondly upon being reminded.

Florida plays the Nashville Predators tonight at 7.

On today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate, I talk about the Panthers being back in Sunrise as well as potential lineup and roster moves.

Also hear from Andrew Brunette, Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell.

The Panthers are going for their 10th consecutive win at home. If Florida were to win tonight, it could tie a franchise record with a win Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sergei Bobrovsky in net, Maxim Mamin likely activated and moved to the top line.

See you tonight for the postgame show.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS