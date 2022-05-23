Florida Panthers GameDay
Game 4 — Panthers at Lightning: Lineups, Betting Odds, How to Watch
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
TAMPA — When the schedule came out for the second round matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, few would have thought one of the teams would be able to move on in a sweep.
The Panthers, a team which lead the NHL in scoring and finished atop the standings, are not that team.
As it stands now, one more loss by the Panthers to the Lightning will end their season.
The Panthers say they would like to keep playing.
They’ll need a win for that to happen.
Get rid of the ads — Sign in to avoid the pop-ups!
To get an account, subscribe HERE
On Monday night, Florida will attempt to force a Game 5 in Sunrise — and it obviously is not going to come easy.
Does coach Andrew Brunette change things up a little?
With the Panthers playing in a back-to-back set, there could be a temptation to bring in rookie Spencer Knight — give the boys a spark kind of thing.
But Sergei Bobrovsky has earned another start. It he wants to go on Monday — and you know he does — he probably gets it.
UPDATE: Bob starts
One move which would be interesting is whether Joe Thornton gets into the lineup.
Thornton has not played this postseason and Brunette has said he would like to get him in as the playoffs progress.
Well, there’s no time like the present.
UPDATE: Thornton is in as is Anton Lundell; Ryan Lomberg and Anthony Duclair are out.
The Panthers may just keep things exactly the same.
Perhaps rookie Anton Lundell gets back in.
With the Panthers not holding a morning skate on Monday, we’ll know more later this afternoon.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)
- Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: TNT
- Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Odds — Tampa Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +190); Over/Under 6 (+190/-235); Series (-1800)
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING
- Regular season series — Tied 2-2: Florida 4, @Lightning 1 (Oct. 19); @Lightning 3, Florida 2 OT (Nov. 13); @Florida 9, Lightning 3 (Dec 30); Tampa Bay 8, @Florida 4 (April 24).
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 73-49-18, 10 ties
- Playoff history: Second meeting; Tampa Bay d. Florida 4-2 in R1, 2021
- Round 1: Florida d. Washington 4-2; Tampa Bay d. Toronto 4-3
- Full schedule — Game 1: Tampa Bay 4, @Florida 1; Game 2: Tampa Bay 2, @Florida 1; Game 3: @Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, Monday, 7 (TNT); Game 5*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (TNT); Game 6*: Florida at Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, May 27 (Time, TV TBA); Game 7*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Sunday, May 29 (Time, TV TBA). (*) — If necessary.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
Coach: Andrew Brunette
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 28 Claude Giroux
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart
98 Maxim Mamin // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton
55 Noel Acciari // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Patric Hornqvist
8 Ben Chiarot // 5 Aaron Ekblad
42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
7 Radko Gudas // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
PP1: Reinhart – Barkov – Hornqvist – Huberdeau – Ekblad
PP2: Giroux – Bennett – Thornton – Verhaeghe – Montour
Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, Robert Hagg, Jonas Johansson, Ryan Lomberg, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (LBI, d2d)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP
Coach: Jon Cooper
91 Steven Stamkos // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 86 Nikita Kucherov
18 Ondrej Palat // 20 Nick Paul // 17 Alex Killorn
45 Cole Koepke // 79 Ross Colton // 10 Corey Perry
14 Pat Maroon // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 16 Riley Nash
7 Victor Hedman // 81 Erik Cernak
27 Ryan McDonagh // 24 Zach Bogosian
98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
1 Brian Elliott
PP1: Killorn – Stamkos – Perry – Hedman – Kucherov
PP2: Paul – Colton – Cirelli – Palat – Sergachev
Injured: Brayden Point (LBI, d2d)
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+