Game 4 — Panthers at Lightning: Lineups, Betting Odds, How to Watch

TAMPA — When the schedule came out for the second round matchup between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, few would have thought one of the teams would be able to move on in a sweep.

The Panthers, a team which lead the NHL in scoring and finished atop the standings, are not that team.

As it stands now, one more loss by the Panthers to the Lightning will end their season.

The Panthers say they would like to keep playing.

They’ll need a win for that to happen.

On Monday night, Florida will attempt to force a Game 5 in Sunrise — and it obviously is not going to come easy.

Does coach Andrew Brunette change things up a little?

With the Panthers playing in a back-to-back set, there could be a temptation to bring in rookie Spencer Knight — give the boys a spark kind of thing.

But Sergei Bobrovsky has earned another start. It he wants to go on Monday — and you know he does — he probably gets it.

UPDATE: Bob starts

One move which would be interesting is whether Joe Thornton gets into the lineup.

Thornton has not played this postseason and Brunette has said he would like to get him in as the playoffs progress.

Well, there’s no time like the present.

UPDATE: Thornton is in as is Anton Lundell; Ryan Lomberg and Anthony Duclair are out.

The Panthers may just keep things exactly the same.

Perhaps rookie Anton Lundell gets back in.

With the Panthers not holding a morning skate on Monday, we’ll know more later this afternoon.

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

Coach: Andrew Brunette

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 28 Claude Giroux

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

98 Maxim Mamin // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Joe Thornton

55 Noel Acciari // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Patric Hornqvist

8 Ben Chiarot // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

7 Radko Gudas // 62 Brandon Montour

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

PP1: Reinhart – Barkov – Hornqvist – Huberdeau – Ekblad

PP2: Giroux – Bennett – Thornton – Verhaeghe – Montour

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, Robert Hagg, Jonas Johansson, Ryan Lomberg, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (LBI, d2d)

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP

Coach: Jon Cooper

91 Steven Stamkos // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 86 Nikita Kucherov

18 Ondrej Palat // 20 Nick Paul // 17 Alex Killorn

45 Cole Koepke // 79 Ross Colton // 10 Corey Perry

14 Pat Maroon // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 16 Riley Nash

7 Victor Hedman // 81 Erik Cernak

27 Ryan McDonagh // 24 Zach Bogosian

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

1 Brian Elliott

PP1: Killorn – Stamkos – Perry – Hedman – Kucherov

PP2: Paul – Colton – Cirelli – Palat – Sergachev

Injured: Brayden Point (LBI, d2d)