Impact of Sasha Barkov on the Florida Panthers Is Immeasurable
The Sasha Barkov Effect has been much more critical to the Florida Panthers than his offensive numbers suggest.
Barkov’s 11 goals and 29 points — which include a goal in Saturday’s 5-1 win in Edmonton — rank just inside the Top 40 in the league, but his overall impact goes much further than that.
With top defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour missing the first month of the season, the Panthers needed Barkov to be at his best defensively.
And he was.
