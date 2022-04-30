Joe Thornton says it’s a ‘privilege’ to wear the ‘A’ for the Florida Panthers

With Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad all out of the lineup, it was Joe Thornton’s turn to lead the Florida Panthers on the ice.

After a season in which Thornton sacrificed a main role by sitting out in 49 of 82 games, the Panthers rewarded him with an ‘A’ on his sweater during their final two games of the 2021-22 regular season.

”It was great,’’ Thornton told Jessica Blaylock of Bally Sports during the first intermission of Thursday’s game in Ottawa.

“There were a lot of guys out so I got the privilege. To be part of this group has been special. We have a lot of work left to do.”

Thornton has been used to wearing a letter on his jersey for much of his 24-year career, donning one in 18 different seasons and spending seven of them as a captain.

This one was a cool moment for both him and the team.