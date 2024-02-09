Late Rally: Florida Panthers 4, Washington Capitals 2

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers took control of its game against the Washington Capitals in the second period and, in the third, finally put them away.

Ryan Lomberg scored his first goal since Nov. 14 with 5:32 remaining to lead Florida to a 4-2 win — the team’s fifth in the past six games.

It was the first lead of the night for the Panthers.

Florida trailed 2-1 in the third before Sam Reinhart deflected in a Matthew Tkachuk shot on the power play to tie it.

The Panthers extended their lead in the final minute on an empty-net goal from Eetu Luostarinen.

Washington has now lost six straight.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Capitals 1, Panthers 0 (16:38, 1st PP): Alex Ovechkin may be slowing down, but that slap shot from the left circle continues to be lethal.

Panthers 1, Capitals 1 (4:29, 2nd): Gus Forsling fires one in from the point, it clips the right skate of Matthew Tkachuk and this one is all tied up.

Capitals 2, Panthers 1 (14:03, 2nd): Not long after Evan Rodrigues had a beaut taken off the board for offside, Anthony Mantha pops in a pass from Michael Scarbossa.

Panthers 2, Capitals 2 (17:32, 2nd PP): Sam Reinhart gets his 21st with the man advantage as he deflects a point shot from Tkachuk and beats Darcy Kuemper.

Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (14:28, 3rd): Dmitry Kulikov did a great job getting a puck along the backwall — and an even better job serving up a sharp pass to Ryan Lomberg who sank it from the high slot.

Panthers 4, Capitals 2 (19:06, 3rd EN): Eetu Luostarinen ices it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Ryan Lomberg, Florida

2. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida

3. Darcy Kuemper, Washington

COLORADO AVALANCHE @ FLORIDA PANTHERS