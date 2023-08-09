Connect with us

FHN+

Looking Ahead at Goaltending for the Florida Panthers This Season

Published

7 hours ago

on

Panthers goaltending
The Florida Panthers will go into training camp next month with three goalies with NHL experience — Spencer Knight, Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz. // AP Photos

The Florida Panthers will go into the 2023-24 season with their goaltending position either being a strength or a real question mark.

As it stands right now, the Panthers feel pretty good about where things stand — and Sergei Bobrovsky’s run through the postseason has a lot to do with that.

The Panthers plan to come into training camp next month with three NHL-caliber goalies: Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight and Anthony Stolarz.

Get FHN+ today!

Only two are going to be on the Opening Night roster and, baring injury, one of them will be named Sergei Bobrovsky.

So what will the Panthers be looking at out of their goaltending this season?

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.