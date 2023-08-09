Looking Ahead at Goaltending for the Florida Panthers This Season

The Florida Panthers will go into the 2023-24 season with their goaltending position either being a strength or a real question mark.

As it stands right now, the Panthers feel pretty good about where things stand — and Sergei Bobrovsky’s run through the postseason has a lot to do with that.

The Panthers plan to come into training camp next month with three NHL-caliber goalies: Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight and Anthony Stolarz.

Only two are going to be on the Opening Night roster and, baring injury, one of them will be named Sergei Bobrovsky.

So what will the Panthers be looking at out of their goaltending this season?