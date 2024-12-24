Matthew Tkachuk Leaves Game vs. Lightning. Then Returns

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk had to be helped off the ice Monday night after sustaining what looked like an injury to his right knee.

Tkachuk collided with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov leading to fisticuffs on the ice while Tkachuk gingerly skated off with the assistance of teammate Nate Schmidt and athletic trainer Dave Dinapoli.

The hard hit came with 3:09 left in the first period.

Tkachuk did not come out for the start of the second period — but he was back on the ice not long later.

With the Panthers having a 5-on-3 power play at 2:19 of the second, the sold out crowd went crazy when Tkachuk was shown on the big screen back on the ice.

Kucherov, meanwhile, was given a 5-minute major for kneeing as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as news becomes available

