Matthew Tkachuk Looking Like Matthew Tkachuk Again

Matthew Tkachuk is back to his old tricks after a slow start to the 2023-24 season.

Tkachuk snapped a nine-game goal drought with goals in his past two games — including Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

But Tkachuk’s impact has been even when he has not been scoring.

Since the Florida Panthers began their six-game winning streak on Dec. 23, Tkachuk has two goals and eight points and has been playing some of his best hockey on both ends of the ice.

Tkachuk has 30 points in 38 games after scoring 109 in 80 last season.

“I would say his game against Vegas [on Dec. 23] was one of his best of the year,” coach Paul Maurice said last week. “He was just really dynamic.