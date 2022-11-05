Connect with us

FHN+

Early Returns: Matthew Tkachuk Trade Looks Good on the Florida Panthers

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Matthew Tkachuk has been racking up points for the Florida Panthers — and seemed to enjoy scoring this goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He leads the team with five goals and 16 points through 11 games. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers took a big leap of faith by sending all-time leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau and budding star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk in a blockbuster July trade.

It has paid off for them so far.

Through the first month of the season, Tkachuk leads the Panthers with five goals and 16 points in 11 games, which is good for sixth in the league.

Get FHN+ today!

Huberdeau, meanwhile, has just one goal and five points in nine games for a Flames team that currently finds itself on a three-game losing skid.

Last season, Florida relied on a speed-based transition game to generate offense — which worked great in the regular season to the tune of 340 goals.

The playoffs were a different story entirely.

And that is a big reason why Tkachuk is in Florida — and Huberdeau is not.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.