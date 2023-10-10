#AskGR Mailbag
New Season, Time for a New Florida Panthers Mailbag!
A new season of Florida Panthers hockey — their 30th! — is upon us.
What better way to celebrate the opening of a new chapter than with a brand new FHN Mailbag?!?
With the Panthers finalizing their 2023-24 Opening Night roster and kicking things off Thursday in St. Paul against the Minnesota Wild, we know you all have your fair share of questions about the team.
Send ‘em all our way.
It does not matter if it is about the lineup, the goalie situation, the 30th anniversary logo or what’s next at the arena, send them in.
Any and all questions are welcomed — and we try our best to answer them.
Getting your questions in is easy: You can either leave them here in the comment section or use Twitter (whatever) using the #AskGR hashtag.
Questions need to be in by the Wednesday at 4 p.m. and they will be published here at Florida Hockey Now on Thursday morning.
Then the season starts!
It really is that simple.
Ready, set … and go!
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-0
- This season: Florida @ Minnesota, Thursday; Minnesota @ Florida, Jan. 19
- All-time regular season series: Minnesota leads 18-10-2, 1 tie
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. (BSF, 790-AM)
What is the George Richards all-time 30th anniversary team—of all the players that spent time here, what are your best four lines, three defensive pairings and two goalies. Feel free to throw in a couple of backups in case of injuries.
Tell me about Denisenko. Panther’s put him on waivers for reassignment. Vegas takes him off waivers. Vegas puts him on waivers. Seems like Panthers would take him back. If not, why not? What is the strategy here?
Where do you have the Panthers finishing the regular season? Who is going to be the breakout player?
After reading your story on Barkov with Rodrigues, it got me thinking of all the different players we have put on Barkov’s line. Can you think of any other 1Cs on a playoff team in recent years that has been in that situation? I think we under appreciate the way he brings out the best in other players.
With the recent success of the team, lower bowl season tickets have sold out and there has been greater team coverage. Your site and you tube channel are obviously riding the same wave. Can you give us some insight as to how they have grown and what you foresee in the future? Did I notice some articles from authors other than you and Colby?