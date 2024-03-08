NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Acquire Sabres Captain Kyle Okposo

Kyle Okposo will return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2016 as the Florida Panthers acquired the now-former captain of the Buffalo Sabres just before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Okposo has been to the playoffs three times in his career — all with the Islanders, including that first-round win against Florida in 2016.

Florida gave up a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft selection and prospect Calle Sjalin in the Okposo trade.

“Kyle is an exceptionally respected veteran who brings leadership and a competitive edge to our team, and we are thrilled to be able to add him to our group,” GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

Okposo, 35, has 22 points (12 goals) in 61 games with the Sabres this season.

He has been Buffalo’s captain since last year.

The 6-foot, 216-pound forward has skated in 1,045 NHL games between the Islanders (2007-16) and Sabres.

He has 242 goals and 614 points in those games.

Okposo was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

