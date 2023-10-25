Connect with us

Off The Record

OTR: Interest from Panthers in NHL Trade with Columbus?

Published

2 days ago

on

Nhl trade
Defenseman Erik Gudbranson, pictured here with the Florida Panthers in 2016, is reportedly on the trade block in Columbus after signing a four-year deal with the Jackets in 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The NHL trade market remains hamstrung by the salary cap, but there has still been plenty of chatter across the league and as teams figure out exactly what they are.

Will the Columbus Blue Jackets finally unload a defenseman on the NHL trade market?

And, if so, would the cap-challenged Florida Panthers have an interest?

Did the Canucks play a bigger role in the Connor Garland trade chatter?

Also, the NHL and ESPN held the first ‘NHL Frenzy’ on Tuesday night, with all 32 NHL teams playing in a staggered schedule that had games starting up every 15 minutes.

Will the frenzies become more frequent?

Find out in the latest Off The Record:

