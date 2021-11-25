Who may be available if NHL trade market heats up after Thanksgiving

Florida Hockey Now wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and good luck on Black Friday. General managers around the NHL may be doing some trade shopping as well.

The Florida Panthers, sitting atop the NHL standings, will be a buyer when the trade deadline approaches following the Olympics.

Florida GM Bill Zito will be careful on who he adds to what looks like a very close room.

Still, the Panthers will be looking to improve their lot.

With (American) Thanksgiving upon us, will the NHL trade market start to pick up?

For most NHL teams, this is the point in the season where they have a better grasp of who and what they are.

The NHL trade rumor circuit is usually always churning but things tend to pick up in substance and action.

With that in mind, National Hockey Now has been scouring the league, talking and texting with various NHL executives and pro scouts, and here are three forwards and three defensemen that appear to be popular names on the NHL trade block.

FORWARDS WHO SHOULD BE AVAILABLE

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

It’s hard to believe that the Vancouver Canucks would consider trading the player they took 23rd overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but word on the street is Boeser’s name has been out there since the summer.