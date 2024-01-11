Connect with us

How Nylander’s New Contract May Affect What Reinhart Gets with Panthers

Published

10 hours ago

on

Reinhart
Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is due a big raise following this season, one in which he should obliterate his previous season-high of 33 goals scored. He has 29 through the first 40 games this season. // Photo by Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, thanks in great part to the scoring prowess and all-around play of Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart, 28, is a pending free agent at the end of this season, and as he continues to score at a rapid pace, his future with the Panthers has become a central talking point around the NHL.

It did not take long for the news that Toronto was signing William Nylander to an eight-year contract worth an average $11.5 million that the focus turned to Reinhart.

How much will what Nylander got in his new contract with the Leafs affect what the Panthers must pay Reinhart?

That is the multi-million dollar question.

The easy answer is, yes, it will have an effect.

