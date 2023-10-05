FHN+
Opening Night Is a Week Away. Who Makes the Florida Panthers?
The Florida Panthers officially kick off their 2023-24 season a week from today when they travel to St. Paul to face the Minnesota Wild.
Before that, however, the Panthers have two preseason games remaining.
There is still business to attend to.
The Panthers appear to have just a couple of vacant roster spots although it still remains a question of who will grab them.
The Panthers are expected to cut down to 23 players following Saturday’s game in Sunrise — but which 23 players will be flying to Minnesota?
