Connect with us

FHN+

Opening Night Is a Week Away. Who Makes the Florida Panthers?

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther skates out onto the ice before the 2022-23 season-opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 19, 2022, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

The Florida Panthers officially kick off their 2023-24 season a week from today when they travel to St. Paul to face the Minnesota Wild.

Before that, however, the Panthers have two preseason games remaining.

There is still business to attend to.

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers appear to have just a couple of vacant roster spots although it still remains a question of who will grab them.

The Panthers are expected to cut down to 23 players following Saturday’s game in Sunrise — but which 23 players will be flying to Minnesota?

Use George10 at Checkout for $10 Off Annual Subscription

And Access to ALL National Hockey Now (+) Content!

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta