OT in DC: Florida Panthers 4, Washington Capitals 3

The Florida Panthers played yet another close game on Wednesday night — this one against the host Washington Capitals.

Florida, which trailed early and going into the third, tied the score at 3:33 of the period on a sweet pass from Gus Forsling to a driving Evan Rodrigues.

In overtime, things were over quickly.

Thanks Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart scored off a pass from Sasha Barkov just 15 seconds in to lead Florida to a 4-3 win.

The Panthers (7-4-1) are now 4-0-1 in 1-goal games and 7-3-1 in games decided by 2-goals or fewer.

The only blowout? Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Chicago.

On Wednesday, the Panthers fell behind on a goal in which Anthony Mantha threw up a shot which bounced off Anton Lundell and went past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida, getting outplayed and outchanced to that point, would come right back.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored 2 minutes later on Florida’s third shot on goal — with Barkov giving the Panthers a lead at 16:45 after Reinhart did a terrific job battling for the puck along the wall and feeding his linemate.

The second, however, belonged to the Caps.

Washington ended up scoring twice in the period — three, if you count the Sonny Milano goal wiped out by Tom Wilson being offside — and took a 3-2 lead into the third.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Capitals 1, Panthers 0 (10:42, 1st): Anthony Mantha flies a shot toward the middle of the ice and strikes Anton Lundell and gets it past Sergei Bobrovsky .

flies a shot toward the middle of the ice and strikes and gets it past . Panthers 1, Capitals 1 (12:49, 1st): Oliver Ekman-Larsson fires off a wrister from 50 feet out on Florida’s third shot of the night.

fires off a wrister from 50 feet out on Florida’s third shot of the night. Panthers 2, Capitals 1 (16:45, 1st): Sam Reinhart battled hard to keep the puck deep in the Washington zone and feeds Sasha Barkov for a one-timer from the left circle.

battled hard to keep the puck deep in the Washington zone and feeds for a one-timer from the left circle. Capitals 2, Panthers 2 (6:13, 2nd SH): Connor McMichael gets loose on the Florida power play and drives in on Bobrovsky to tie things up.

gets loose on the Florida power play and drives in on Bobrovsky to tie things up. Capitals 3, Panthers 2 (15:51, 2nd): Mike Reilly turned over the puck along the half wall in the Florida zone with McMichael bringing it up the ice on the breakaway. Mantha finishes — the only Florida player he hit on this shot was Bobrovsky.

turned over the puck along the half wall in the Florida zone with McMichael bringing it up the ice on the breakaway. Mantha finishes — the only Florida player he hit on shot was Bobrovsky. Panthers 3, Capitals 3 (3:33, 3rd): Barkov’s faceoff win made its way to Gus Forsling — who threads the needle from the halfwall to Evan Rodrigues crashing the net.

Barkov’s faceoff win made its way to — who threads the needle from the halfwall to crashing the net. Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (0:15, OT): Reinhart took a long pass from Barkov and beat Darcy Kuemper for the winner.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Reinhart, Florida (GWG, assist)

2. Sasha Barkov, Florida (goal, assist)

3. Anthony Mantha, Washington (2 goals)

PANTHERS ON DECK

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS