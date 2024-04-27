2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Panthers at Lightning, Game 4: Florida Ready for a Fight in Tampa
.TAMPA — The Florida Panthers know they are going to have a fight on their hands today when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5.
Coach Paul Maurice does not want to talk about the possibility of a series sweep, figuring the ego of the champion Lightning is bruised enough.
Tampa Bay has not been swept in a playoff series since 2019.
Speaking of Sergei Bobrovsky, the former Columbus goalie will be in net for Florida today.
Tampa Bay’s starting goalie will again by Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Florida will be going for its second playoff sweep in its past three series.
Coach Paul Maurice said on Friday that Ryan Lomberg was still not over his illness and would not play in Game 4.
With the way the fourth line played Thursday, Maurice was not planning on making any sort of a change, anyway.
Florida, as expected, will run with its same lineup for Game 4.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)
PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-0
GAME 4
- When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV/National TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/TBS/TruTV/HBOMax
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +185); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-125). Series Florida -5000
- First Round (Panthers Lead 3-0) — Game 1: Panthers 3, Lightning 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Lightning 3; Game 4: Saturday at Tampa Bay, 5 (BSF, TBS, TruTV); Game 5*: Monday at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 6*: Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 7*: Saturday May 4 at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA). (*) — If necessary
- 2023-24 Regular Season Series (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Panthers 9, Lightning 2 (Feb. 17). At Florida: Lightning 5, Panthers 3 (March 16).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-0 (2021 first-round, 2022 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-0) LINES
10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 17 Evan Rodrigues
21 Nick Cousins // 18 Steven Lorentz // 8 Kyle Okposo
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Toby Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Evan Cormier
Injured: Ryan Lomberg (illness), Sam Bennett (upper-body)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-3) LINES
10 Anthony Duclair // 21 Brayden Point //86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 91 Steven Stamkos
23 Michael Eyssimont //20 Nick Paul // 41 Mitchell Chaffee
64 Tyler Motte // 11 Luke Glendening
77 Victor Hedman // 43 Darren Raddysh
48 Nick Perbix // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 24 Matt Dumba // 44 Calvin deHaan
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
90 Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Conor Sheary, Max Crozier
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)