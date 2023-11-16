Panthers @ Kings: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch

The Florida Panthers put their five-game winning streak on the line tonight when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Florida, coming off a 5-3 win in San Jose, has dropped its past five games to the Kings and have not won at the former Staples Center in downtown L.A. since 2019.

The Kings, however, have dropped their past two and are just 1-3-3 at home this season.

The Panthers will bring out their same lineup tonight with the exception being Sergei Bobrovsky returning to start in net.

With Florida playing in Anaheim on Friday night, Anthony Stolarz could return for a second time in three games.

Although the Panthers are still without Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, coach Paul Maurice said there was a possibility one of them could play against the Ducks.

The two starting goalies tonight: Bobrovsky and Cam Talbot.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ LOS ANGELES KINGS

When: Thursday, 10:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Odds — Kings Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-140/+115)

Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-140/+115) Last season: Los Angeles won 2-0



This season: @Los Angeles, Thursday; @Florida Jan. 11

All-time regular season series: Los Angeles leads 25-14-0, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (10-4-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell// 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg // 68 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz

42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinksins

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder), Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI/Charlotte)

PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS (8-3-3) LINES

55 Quinton Byfield // 11 Anze Kopitar // 9 Adrian Kempe

22 Kevin Fiala // 24 Phillip Danault // 12 Trevor Moore

28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan // 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois // 34 Arthur Kaliyev

91 Carl Grundstrom // 46 Blake Lizotte // 61 Trevor Lewis

44 Mikey Anderson // 8 Drew Doughty

84 Vladislav Gavrikov // 3 Matt Roy

5 Andreas Englund // 53 Jordan Spence

39 Cam Talbot

29 Pheonix Copley