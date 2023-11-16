Florida Panthers
Panthers @ Kings: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch
The Florida Panthers put their five-game winning streak on the line tonight when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.
Florida, coming off a 5-3 win in San Jose, has dropped its past five games to the Kings and have not won at the former Staples Center in downtown L.A. since 2019.
The Kings, however, have dropped their past two and are just 1-3-3 at home this season.
The Panthers will bring out their same lineup tonight with the exception being Sergei Bobrovsky returning to start in net.
With Florida playing in Anaheim on Friday night, Anthony Stolarz could return for a second time in three games.
Although the Panthers are still without Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, coach Paul Maurice said there was a possibility one of them could play against the Ducks.
The two starting goalies tonight: Bobrovsky and Cam Talbot.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ LOS ANGELES KINGS
- When: Thursday, 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Odds — Kings Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-140/+115)
- Last season: Los Angeles won 2-0
- This season: @Los Angeles, Thursday; @Florida Jan. 11
- All-time regular season series: Los Angeles leads 25-14-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (10-4-1) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell// 21 Nick Cousins
94 Ryan Lomberg // 68 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz
42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinksins
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder), Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI/Charlotte)
PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS (8-3-3) LINES
55 Quinton Byfield // 11 Anze Kopitar // 9 Adrian Kempe
22 Kevin Fiala // 24 Phillip Danault // 12 Trevor Moore
28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan // 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois // 34 Arthur Kaliyev
91 Carl Grundstrom // 46 Blake Lizotte // 61 Trevor Lewis
44 Mikey Anderson // 8 Drew Doughty
84 Vladislav Gavrikov // 3 Matt Roy
5 Andreas Englund // 53 Jordan Spence
39 Cam Talbot
29 Pheonix Copley