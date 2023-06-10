2023 Stanley Cup Final
Radko Gudas More Than Just a Beard. That Beard, Though…
SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had been asked a number of questions about the health of defenseman Radko Gudas.
On Friday, conversation turned toward Gudas’ large mass of facial adornment.
It is becoming legend.
By the Beard of Guds!
“Radko’s beard is actually part of his hitting,’’ Maurice said. “His weight is tied into the beard.
“The beard weighs 103 pounds. I’m not sure that’s legal. Now the refs will start going through his beard.”
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN on Facebook
2023 Stanley Cup Final3 hours ago
This Postseason, Overtime Is Time for the Florida Panthers
2023 Stanley Cup Final5 hours ago
Radko Gudas More Than Just a Beard. That Beard, Though…
FHN Today/NHL Links6 hours ago
Miami Heat Down 3-1, Panthers Out to Even Series v. Vegas
2023 Stanley Cup Final1 day ago
Sergei Bobrovsky Helps Breathe New Life into Florida Panthers
2023 Stanley Cup Final6 days ago
Tough Night for Matthew Tkachuk In Stanley Cup Final Debut
2023 Stanley Cup Final5 days ago
Radko Gudas Leaves Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final After Hit
2023 Stanley Cup Final4 days ago
A Tkachuk Trick: Goal, Two Misconducts in Stanley Cup Final Loss
2023 Stanley Cup Final4 days ago
Why So Serious? Paul Maurice Gets to the Point After Game 2 Loss
2023 Stanley Cup Final2 days ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3
Florida Panthers GameDay5 months ago
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Florida Panthers7 months ago
WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers GameDay8 months ago