Radko Gudas More Than Just a Beard. That Beard, Though…

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had been asked a number of questions about the health of defenseman Radko Gudas.

On Friday, conversation turned toward Gudas’ large mass of facial adornment.

It is becoming legend.

By the Beard of Guds!

“Radko’s beard is actually part of his hitting,’’ Maurice said. “His weight is tied into the beard.

“The beard weighs 103 pounds. I’m not sure that’s legal. Now the refs will start going through his beard.”