Reinhart, Bobrovsky Lose in NHL All-Star Finale

Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky came up short in Toronto this time around as the two Florida Panthers fell in the finale of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Both players were part of a team captained by Edmonton star Connor McDavid — which lost 7-4 to an Auston Matthews’ captained team filled with hometown Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky played the first 10-minute period of the championship game and went to the bench tied at 3.

He was replaced by Boston’s Jeremy Swayman — and Team Matthews scored twice in the first 5 minutes and pulled out a win and won the $1 million in prize money.

Bobrovsky kept Team McDavid in it by making 10 saves on 13 shots in the first period.

His biggest stop came at the buzzer when he robbed Toronto’s Mitch Marner with a sick pad save.

Marner jokingly threw his glove at the Florida goalie and the two had a big laugh over it.

Matthews scored twice in the championship round and was named MVP of the All-Star Game played on his home ice.

in the opening game of the All-Star Game, Team McDavid advanced to the final after rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the second period.

Tied at 1 when Bobrovsky came in for the second half of the 20-minute game, Team MacKinnon got goals from Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand — Bobrovsky’s former Columbus teammate — and captain Nathan MacKinnon 54 seconds apart.

With the net empty and Bobrovsky on the bench, Boston’s David Pastrnak made it 3-2 with 32 seconds left before McDavid forced the shootout with just six seconds left.

Bobrovsky was terrific in the shootout, stopping offerings from Sidney Crosby and MacKinnon; McDavid opened the scoring in the shootout and Pastrnak finished it off in Round 3.

Reinhart played 6:45 on nine shifts in Game 1 and had a plus-2.

He was a minus-1 in the second game and did not record a point in the two games.

Bobrovsky stopped eight of 10 before going 2-for-2 in the shootout.

