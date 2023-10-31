Sam Bennett Returns for Florida Panthers – Leaves Game in Second

The Florida Panthers got Sam Bennett back on Monday night in Boston as the center was in the starting lineup for the first time this season.

But, in the second period, Bennett appeared to aggravate his lower left leg injury after being wrapped up with Hampus Lindholm near the net.

Lindholm got his skate up around Bennett’s ankle/calf are and he hit the ice in pain and had to be helped off the ice.

Bennett was officially ruled out of the game during the second intermission.

Bennett originally got hurt Oct. 5 in a preseason game in Tampa and returned to practice last week.

Florida had a 2-1 lead in the game at the time of the injury with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart each scoring in the opening period.

The Panthers ended up losing 3-2 in overtime with Oliver Ekman-Larsson being forced to leave the game after taking a blatant high hit from Charlie McEvoy in the third.

Paul Maurice said both players would be looked at on the team’s off day on Tuesday. He added Bennett was walking around — but he was walking after his initial injury in Tampa.

