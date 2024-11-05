The Sergei Bobrovsky Hockey Fights Cancer Mask Up for Auction

Every year, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has a special mask made up to wear in November to support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Now, you can own it.

The lavender helmet which Bobrovsky wore last summer is available for auction through the Florida Panthers Foundation.

The helmet, which was designed by David Gunnarsson of DaveArt, features Bobrovsky’s Brick-By-Brick design but is done in lavender.

As of Monday evening, the bidding for Bobrovsky’s helmet was around $3,500.

The online auction ends next Monday at 7 p.m.

Bobrovsky has made up a special helmet for November since his days playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has carried that over with the Panthers.

This mask was first worn when the Panthers visited the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8.

On one side of the mask is the Florida shield; the palm tree/hockey stick logo adorns the other side. That is where Bobrovsky autographed it.

The leaping cap logo is on the front of the mask.

Instead of painting the Hockey Fights Cancer logo on the front of the mask as it has been in the past, it is now located on the back.

Bobrovsky wore his usual mask in the Panthers win over the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1 in Tampere — but was wearing his new lavender mask in practice on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

It should make its debut Thursday against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

— Speaking of Thursday, the Panthers will hold their annual non-perishable food drive to benefit Harvest Drive that night before the game with the Preds.

Fans can drop off non-perishable food items such as cereal, powdered milk, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, canned vegetables, canned black beans, rice, stuffing, gravy and more.

The team requests nothing packed in glass containers.

Food items can be dropped off on the arena plaza starting at 5 p.m.

ON DECK: GAME 14