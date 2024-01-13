Sergei Bobrovsky Makes NHL All-Star Team, Joins Sam Reinhart

SUNRISE — For the third time in his career, Sergei Bobrovsky has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game.

Bobrovsky will join Sam Reinhart as the representatives from the Florida Panthers at All-Star weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

Reinhart was named to his first All-Star team by the NHL earlier this month; Bobrovsky was voted in by fans.

Bobrovsky was part of All-Star teams in 2015 at Columbus and 2017 in Los Angeles while playing for the Blue Jackets.

He did not play in the Columbus All-Star Game due to injury, however.

Bobrovsky, 35, is tied for second in the league in wins (21) and his 2.42 GAA is fourth among starting goalies.

His .913 save percentage is tied for eighth-best and he leads all NHL goalies with 12 wins since Nov. 27, going 12-3-0.

Last year, with the event held in South Florida, Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov represented the Panthers — with Tkachuk earning MVP honors.

Florida may have more participants depending on injuries prior to the event although it is very likely any replacements would come from the host Maple Leafs.

“I am hopeful for them because it is a phenomenal experience for the players — and it is really all about the players,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said Saturday morning before the remaining All-Stars were announced.

“It is an All-Star Game for the guys. Every player you get to go … their families all go and it is a big deal for the players. You like as many to go as you can because they go as a team. It’s a wonderful weekend.”

Maurice could join the duo in Toronto — although it sounds like he would much rather stay back in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers are currently a point behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings.

If Florida wins tonight against New Jersey and the Bruins lose in St. Louis, the Panthers would have a better point percentage than Boston and Maurice would be named one of the four coaches of the game.

When asked about his plans for All-Star Weekend, Maurice smiled and said he hoped to get some fishing in as well as be a frequent visitor to the Fort Lauderdale Greek Festival held that weekend near the team’s new training facility at Holiday Park.

In 2019, Maurice was an All-Star coach when the event was held in San Jose.

“If I am lucky, there will be some fishing involved,” Maurice said. “St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is in Victoria Park and I am going to eat there for four straight days and I have the green light to put on 20. The food is that good there. That’s the hope. Fingers crossed. Florida Panthers win, everything sorts itself out; Souvlaki.’’

Unlike Maurice, Reinhart is excited to spend his break in Toronto.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent this group of guys, and hopefully we get some more guys in,’’ he said after being selected. “I have nothing but positive things to stay about the organization, the team and South Florida. I’m honored to be doing that.’’

This is only the seventh time Florida has had multiple selections for the All-Star team with three players going twice (2000 in Toronto, 2016 in Nashville).

In that Toronto All-Star Game, Pavel Bure became the first Florida player to earn MVP honors.

If Maurice goes as a coach, he would be the fourth from Florida to work the bench at an All-Star Game joining Doug MacLean (1996, ‘97), Gerard Gallant (2016) and Andrew Brunette (2022).

ON DECK

NEW JERSEY DEVILS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS