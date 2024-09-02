Connect with us

Some Remaining NHL Free Agents Could Tempt the Panthers (+)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Nhl free agents
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik remains a free agent as training camps are about to start around the NHL.

By this time in the NHL offseason, the top free agents signed long ago.

But there are still several NHL free agents who need homes — and, perhaps a few, who could tempt the Florida Panthers before training camp opens Sept. 19 in Fort Lauderdale.

Many of the remaining high-dollar free agents are veterans beyond their prime or who have been slowed by injury.

The lower-priced free agents are generally role players, underachievers, or hired guns who may find work after rosters and cap issues stabilize.

Players desperate for another NHL season play for a stipend well below what they earned in their prime every summer.

General managers seeking to fill a gap or add a veteran presence can make deals now that will not blow up what remains of their cap space.

