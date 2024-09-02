2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Some Remaining NHL Free Agents Could Tempt the Panthers (+)
By this time in the NHL offseason, the top free agents signed long ago.
But there are still several NHL free agents who need homes — and, perhaps a few, who could tempt the Florida Panthers before training camp opens Sept. 19 in Fort Lauderdale.
Many of the remaining high-dollar free agents are veterans beyond their prime or who have been slowed by injury.
The lower-priced free agents are generally role players, underachievers, or hired guns who may find work after rosters and cap issues stabilize.
Players desperate for another NHL season play for a stipend well below what they earned in their prime every summer.
General managers seeking to fill a gap or add a veteran presence can make deals now that will not blow up what remains of their cap space.
