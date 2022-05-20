WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame w/ Bruno, Bob & Luosty

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are in big trouble.

They may not be saying as much, but they know it as well.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, for the second straight postseason, took control of this series in Sunrise as it beat the Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 on Thursday night.

It was not just the loss — it was how the Panthers lost.

Nikita Kucherov was able to get behind the Florida net in the closing seconds and send a no-look pass to a wide-open Ross Colton charging toward Sergei Bobrovsky.

Well, y’all know the rest.

The Panthers end up losing 2-1 with 3.8 seconds left before overtime and that may just be that.

Florida cannot worry about the long road ahead of them now. The Panthers are 0-2 in a best-of-7 series. They have to win four of the next five to move on — with three in Tampa.

We shall see.

Regardless, check out tonight’s postgame reactions from Andrew Brunette, Bobrovsky and Eetu Luostarinen.

The FHN Panthers Postgame is also up.

Enjoy — if you can.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TB leads 2-0)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

