Connect with us

Florida Panthers GameDay

WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame w/ Bruno, Bob & Luosty

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are in big trouble.

They may not be saying as much, but they know it as well.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, for the second straight postseason, took control of this series in Sunrise as it beat the Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 on Thursday night.

It was not just the loss — it was how the Panthers lost.

Nikita Kucherov was able to get behind the Florida net in the closing seconds and send a no-look pass to a wide-open Ross Colton charging toward Sergei Bobrovsky.

Well, y’all know the rest.

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers end up losing 2-1 with 3.8 seconds left before overtime and that may just be that.

Florida cannot worry about the long road ahead of them now. The Panthers are 0-2 in a best-of-7 series. They have to win four of the next five to move on — with three in Tampa.

We shall see.

Regardless, check out tonight’s postgame reactions from Andrew Brunette, Bobrovsky and Eetu Luostarinen.

The FHN Panthers Postgame is also up.

Enjoy — if you can.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS 

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TB leads 2-0)

  • Game 3: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa 
  • TV/Streaming: TNT
  • Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM 
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.